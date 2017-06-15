Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic

Loading Map.... Saint Andrews Golf Club

10 Old Jackson Ave - Hastings-On-Hudson

Events 10 Old Jackson Ave - Hastings-On-Hudson 40.9889353 -73.84717219999999

Date/Time

Date(s) - Jun 15, 2017

All Day

Location

Saint Andrews Golf Club

Region

Westchester

Category(ies)

Golf Classic Information Here

Help the Heroes To Heroes Foundation Save a Combat Veterans Life!

With a strong Israel and IDF component to the success of our mission, ‘Heroes To Heroes provides a spiritual healing program for veterans who have attempted suicide due to Moral Injury, Post-traumatic Stress, and Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in combat.‘

To date none of the veterans who have participated in our program have taken their lives and, in fact, the vast majority have finally begun to live them once again!

Want To Help? Sign-up Today For The June 15th HTH Golf Classic!

This Years Event Is Being Held At The Historic Saint Andrews Golf Club In Hasting-On-Hudson, New York!

On June 15th Heroes To Heroes will be holding our Annual Golf Classic, this year at the historic and beautiful Saint Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York approximately 15-miles north of Mid-town Manhattan.

We would love for you to sign-up a foursome and play or become one of our sponsors.

We expect 140 golfers and an additional 50-100 at the cocktail hour and for dinner.

Don’t play golf? You can host a veteran golfer as well!

Please help us help our combat veterans and sign-up today!

On June 15th while helping Heroes To Heroes Foundation pursue our mission you will also…